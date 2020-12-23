Hamburg Township Renews Deal With Ann Arbor SPARK

December 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township officials have agreed to extend their contract with Ann Arbor SPARK.



The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees met with SPARK Director of Business Development for Livingston County, Marcia Gebarowski, at their latest meeting. Ann Arbor SPARK partners with the Economic Development Council of Livingston County to attract, grow, promote, and retain businesses locally. Hamburg Township has participated in the program with the EDC for 9 years, and was considering a three-year renewal at the meeting.



Treasurer Jason Negri asked Gebarowksi what the township has received for their participation so far. Gebarowski said they helped with bringing PRT Growing into the township two-and-a-half years ago, but their main successes have been in supporting existing Hamburg businesses. Among those mentioned were Visualization Tech Services which has committed to 15 new jobs and a $300,000 investment. Flexible Metals is also working with SPARK to connect them with local schools because of the talent shortage in their field.



Trustee Patricia Hughes asked about the levels of interest in businesses coming in. Gebarowski said there are currently about 18 projects evaluating sites county-wide, representing 1,200 jobs if SPARK can close on them all. SPARK also was the regional administrator of $1.6-million in Restart Grant funding created from the CARES Act. Representing the EDC, they were able to get that funding distributed in 2.5 weeks.



The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of renewing their contract. SPARK additionally offered rolled back dues for the next 3 years to partners. Hamburg Township will contribute $20,300 for 2021, with the 2022 and 2023 increasing by 1.5% each year.