Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours & Local Events

October 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lot going on in Livingston County and surrounding areas this Halloween.



Not all local municipalities set specific trick-or-treating hours, but the majority are generally from 6 to 8pm.





Some events taking place this Thursday, October 31st include but are not limited to:



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will host its 83rd Annual Halloween Party at the main fire station at 615 WE. Grand River from 6 to 9pm.



Hamburg Township Trunk or Treat begins at 6pm in the parking lot of St. Stephen's Church located at 10585 Hamburg Road. The Hamburg Fire Department will be on site and will lead the children around downtown Hamburg with lights flashing. The Hamburg Police Department will also be on site.



In Howell Township, Trick or Treaters are invited to come inside the Township Hall dressed in costumes to collect treats between 8am and 5pm. Donuts and cider will be available. Children must be accompanied by an adult.



Marion Township will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6-8pm at the township hall at 2877 W. Coon Lake Road.



Crossroads Church of God 3940 Pinckney Road will host its Annual Halloween Trunk & Treat from 6 to 8pm.



Family Harvest Party at Hidden Springs Church from 6pm to 8pm located at 5860 N. Latson Road in Howell.