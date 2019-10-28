Halloween Display Draws Ire Of Community Members

October 28, 2019

A Fowlerville business has removed some of its Halloween decorations that many in the community found offensive.



The issue began Thursday when Kathy DeTroyer of Fowlerville posted pictures to her Facebook account of the Halloween display outside Quality Coatings on Carr Street. The display featured a mannequin with a mask of President Trump holding the severed head of former President Barack Obama on a rope, with the head of Hillary Clinton at his feet. DeTroyer said she was “disgusted” by the display, adding, “Democrat or Republican this is just wrong.” The post has since been shared more than 70 times and garnered almost 90 comments, the majority of which were in agreement that it is offensive.



Village Manager Kathy Arledge says she received several telephone calls and texts Thursday night regarding the displays, and that "People of the community stated it was offensive and tasteless and they will not be doing business with this place anymore, etc." Arledge said she gave the business owner a courtesy call on Friday morning, informing him of the information she had received. "The Business owner came into the Village offices approximately one hour later stating he took his display down." However, the owner of Quality Coatings did place yellow tape around the display with the words “PC-POLICE” (JK)



Pictures from the Facebook page of Kathy DeTroyer