HAJBA Challenge League Hitting the Diamond At Cleary University This Sunday

October 2, 2024

The community is invited to fill the stands at Cleary University’s Lake Trust Stadium to root for the Challenge League players hitting the mound this Sunday.



The Howell Area Junior Baseball Association Challenge Baseball League is for players with “unique medical and/or learning needs and their ‘baseball buddies’ to come out and play baseball,” Sarah Dunkel-Jackson, one of the coaches, said.



This will be the fourth year for the league as well as the fourth year they are partnering with Cleary University’s softball team.



“They’ve been great,” Dunkel-Jackson said. “Just letting us use their field, but also being great supporters, coaches, fans and umpires for our players.”



The league is one of several in the area for those with disabilities, Dunkel-Jackson said. The Challenge League has grown from one team to three over the last four years.



Dunkel-Jackson said The Arc Livingston has been a major supporter of the league, and has helped the organization grow and support more kids. She encouraged people to donate to The Arc Livingston so they can continue their work in the community.



A scrimmage game will be played on Wednesday at the Howell High School softball field. Dunkel-Jackson said some of the softball team will be volunteering as co-coaches and umpires during the game.



Those looking for a way to support the group can come out and cheer for the players at the games Wednesday and Sunday.



“We just love fans coming out to cheer on our teams,” Dunkel-Jackson said.



The younger children play on the AAA team. The older players are on one of the two Major teams. The AAA team will kick off Sunday’s games. Their game begins at 12:30 p.m. The Major teams will play around 1:30 p.m.



People looking for volunteer opportunities or more information should go to the Howell Junior Baseball Association’s website at www.howellbaseball.org.



(Photo credit: HAJBA)