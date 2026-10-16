HailgateA2 Owner Being Sued Over Concert, UM Football Ticket, & Memorabilia Sales

October 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a lawsuit against a company over concert, U of M Football ticket, and memorabilia sales.



Nessel is suing HailgateA2 LLC and owner John Klein over numerous alleged violations of common law and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act - alleging unlawful assertions of association with the University of Michigan, fraudulent ticket sales to UM football games and Michigan Stadium concerts, and non-delivery of sports memorabilia purchases.



The lawsuit, filed October 8th in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County, seeks as relief monetary damages, civil fines, the dissolution of the business, and court orders prohibiting Hailgate or Klein from selling any tickets or memorabilia affiliated with UM or any events at Michigan Stadium or anywhere else in the State.



Hailgate, owned and operated by John Klein, operates as a for-profit business selling tickets to UM football tailgate events and other events at Michigan Stadium, including UM football games and concerts, as well as sports memorabilia. Investigative efforts by the Michigan Department of Attorney General followed media coverage of Hailgate and Klein’s problematic ticket sales surrounding two 2026 Michigan Stadium concerts by country music artist Morgan Wallen, and numerous complaints to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team.



The lawsuit alleges Hailgate and Klein unlawfully assert an affiliation with UM, failed to deliver or refund for memorabilia and tickets sold, and made false or misleading representations in selling concert and event tickets.



Nessel said “Purchasing tickets to The Big House, for a big show or a big game, shouldn’t be a big ripoff. Our Consumer Protection Team received reports alleging thousands of dollars in tickets and memorabilia were never delivered, and the purchasers never refunded. The Michigan Consumer Protection Act provides robust protections against bad actors and predators in the marketplace, and we will fully enforce the law to protect Michigan consumers and visitors to our state.”



The Attorney General alleges violations of the common law doctrines of unjust enrichment and money had and received and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, and seeks the dissolution of HailgateA2 LLC under the Michigan Limited Liability Company Act, citing its use for willful and repeated unlawful conduct.



Attorney General Nessel is also reissuing her online ticket purchasing consumer alert, which includes tips for consumers to protect themselves when buying tickets online:



• Know your vendor - Make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a "spoof" website with a web address that is similar to the legitimate ticket seller's address. Aside from potential licensing and trademark violations, "spoof" websites may offer consumers overpriced or counterfeit tickets and expose the consumer to identity theft.



• Do your research - If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor, research the ticket seller on the Better Business Bureau's national website. You can also call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if complaints have been filed regarding that seller. However, remember that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller's legitimacy; it simply means that the Department has not received any complaints concerning the vendor.



• Use credit - If you purchase tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App. Added protections with credit include the ability to dispute a charge if an event is canceled, or if you receive counterfeit tickets that a venue refuses to honor. Try to choose sellers with long histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.



• Shop securely - If a website begins with "https," the "s" indicates that the website is "secure." Typically, the "s" will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.



If anyone has a complaint regarding tickets they purchased online, contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team at:



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388



An online complaint form can be accessed via the bottom provided link.



The complaint is attached.



Photo: www.mgoblue.com