Fundraiser For Father Who Lost Daughters In Tragic Crashes

December 30, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been set up for a man who recently experienced the devastating loss of his two daughters and unborn grandchild in tragic car crashes on Christmas Eve.



Organizer Amrit Harvey and previous coworkers set up the GoFundMe account for Dave Hahn. His two daughters; Karen Boehne, who was pregnant with a baby boy pictured left, and Lauren Hahn pictured right; son-in-law Jeremy Boehne; and ex-wife Kim Siegrist of Brighton were killed in two separate crashes on southbound I-75 in Ohio.



A semi driven by 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert of Florida was traveling northbound on I-75 and went through a cable barrier and the median before striking two vehicles the four had been riding in. He has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.



Funeral services for all four are being handled by McCabe Funeral Home in Farmington Hills and will take place on Sunday.



Harvey stated that no parent should ever have to go through the tragedy of losing their children or grandchild. The page asks that people consider donating to help ease the monetary burden for Hahn during this difficult time. A link is provided.