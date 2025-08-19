Haggerty Road To Close September 2nd

August 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More road work coming after the Labor Day holiday weekend – this time on the Farmington Hills/Novi border.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close Haggerty Road from 13 Mile to 14 Mile from Tuesday, September 2nd through late September to remove and replace a culvert that carries the Seeley Drain under the road.



That section of Haggerty Road carries approximately 15,600 vehicles daily.



During the closure, access to homes and businesses on the road will be maintained, though the road will be completely closed at the culvert, located just north of Lancaster Drive.



The thru-traffic detour is 12 Mile to M-5 to 14 Miled, back to Haggerty Road and vice versa. Of note: the City of Novi has closed 13 Mile from Haggerty Road to M-5 for a paving project until approximately late September.



The approximately $975,000 project is paid for by RCOC and includes:



-Removal of the existing 60-year-old metal culvert.



-Replacing it with a larger, aluminum-coated corrugated pipe.



-Milling (grinding off) the existing asphalt and repaving the road section south of Lancaster Drive to the new culvert.



-Restoring the grass around the project and placing riprap (stone) at all locations of exposed earth to prevent erosion.



For more information on the project, visit the provided link.