Transport Of Large Generators Prompt Road Closures This Week

October 1, 2019

Area motorists are being advised about some upcoming road closures that will impact traffic this week.



The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that there will be short-term rolling road closures on Haggerty Road and Grand River in Lyon Township on Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 9am each day. The closures are said to be necessary to accommodate the transports of large generators. The transport will start at 8 Mile Road to Haggerty Road to Grand River to the Livingston County border. The rolling closures will be short-term and motorists can expect some delays. The Road Commission says there will be a longer closure on Grand River just east of Kent Lake Road as the transport crosses a load restricted bridge in the area.



The transport is being done under a permit issued by the Road Commission and it was noted that weighmaster staff will be assisting the transport as it moves through southwest Oakland County. (JM)