Portion Of Haggerty Road Closed For Culvert Work

September 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy road on the Farmington Hills/Novi border is closed to traffic until late September.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has closed Haggerty Road from 13 Mile to 14 Mile to remove and replace a culvert that carries the Seeley Drain under the road.



Business and residential access along Haggerty Road is maintained, though the road is completely closed at the culvert just north of Lancaster Drive.



The thru-traffic detour is 12 Mile to M-5 to 14 Mile, back to Haggerty Road, and vice versa.



Of note: the City of Novi has closed 13 Mile from Haggerty Road to M-5 for a paving project until roughly late September.



The approximately $975,000 project is paid for by RCOC and includes:



-Removal of the existing 60-year-old metal culvert.



-Replacing it with a larger, aluminum-coated corrugated pipe.



-Milling (grinding off) the existing asphalt and repaving the road section south of Lancaster Drive to the new culvert.



-Restoring the grass around the project and placing riprap (stone) at all locations of exposed earth to prevent erosion.



This section of Haggerty Road carries approximately 15,600 vehicles daily.



For more information on the project, visit the provided link.