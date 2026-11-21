HAFD: Victim of Oceola Twp Fire Died in Hospital

November 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Fire Department on Saturday announced the passing of one of two victims critically injured in a manufactured home fire in Oceola Township one day earlier.



It happened Friday afternoon on Waterway Lane in the Fair Lane Estates off Grand River Avenue. One other person also was hospitalized in critical condition at last check.



No cause of the fire has been released.



HAFD posted the following statement on social media Saturday:



"It is with profound sadness that the Howell Area Fire Department announces the passing of one of two victims critically injured in a residential structure fire less than 24 hours ago in Oceola Township.



"Despite the extraordinary and courageous lifesaving efforts of witnesses, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel, the victim tragically succumbed to their injuries earlier this morning.



"The HAFD extends our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones during this tragedy and incredibly difficult time.



"HAFD would like to recognize and express our sincere appreciation to the witnesses and emergency responders whose decisive actions and unwavering commitment to preserving life and property prevented further loss and exemplify the very best of humanity and public service.



"Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this tragedy."