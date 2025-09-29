HAFD: PADNOS Fire "Did Not Involve Any Hazardous Materials"

September 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Fire Department insists Saturday night's fire at PADNOS recycling center did not involve any hazardous materials. That's according to a statement issued by the department Monday morning.



Thick, black smoke drifted east of the fire, with Brighton Area Fire Authority warning residents to close their windows and avoid being outside.



Reports of a "burning rubber" or "plastic" smell stretched from Howell to the GM Proving Ground.



According to HAFD, firefighters responded to the fire that broke out around 7 pm Saturday, September 27. The fire was contained to a portion of scrap metal in a large outside pile.



The employees at PADNOS were notified by an automatic fire detection system that dials 911 and then dispatched the HAFD to this.



Fowlerville Area Fire Dept, Livingston County EMS and the City of Howell Police Department also responded to assist.



The cause remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.