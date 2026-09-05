HAFD: Homeowner Sparked Garage Fire While Refueling Generator

September 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Fire Department reports a homeowner sparked a garage fire while refueling a generator amid storm-related power outages.



According to the department's social media, HAFD, along with Automatic Mutual from Brighton Area Fire Department, were dispatched Friday night to a reported garage fire in the 2300 block of Karen Drive.



Upon arrival, crews found the 2-car garage attached to a small 2-story residential dwelling was heavily involved with fire and extending into the residence.



The HAFD initiated an offensive fire attack for fire control and primary search of the entire residence, which resulted in an all-clear.



There were no reported injuries. Fire, smoke, and water damage is prevalent throughout both structures.



HAFD’s Fire Marshal Division conducted a fire cause and origin investigation. Based on eye witness accounts and physical evidence, the home owner was refueling the generator while it was running and overfilled the generator, instantaneously igniting gasoline fumes that rapidly spread throughout the house and garage.



In a statement, HAFD said it cannot stress enough the critical importance of safe generator operations, placing generators in an open environment with a minimum separation distance of 10 feet away from any structure.



Homeowners should never refuel either a running or extremely hot generators due to the highly flammable characteristics of gasoline, according to HAFD.