HAFA: "Aggressive" Family Removed from Scene of Vehicle Fire

September 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Oceola Township Sunday afternoon to remove what was described as an "aggressive" family member who had stopped at the scene and refused orders to step back and allow crews to extinguish the blaze.



It happened off Latson, north of Golf Club just before 4 pm Sunday.



In a post on social media, Howell Area Fire Department said "Regrettably, an aggressive family of the pick-up owner stopped and was professionally asked to step away from the smoldering pick-up truck, in which the aggressive individual refused to comply with a lawful order."



The post went on to say HAFA "empathizes with emergency survivors, including their families, and understands emotions can escalate extremely fast and are intense," but added when the department is on-scene of an emergency, they are trying to keep everyone safe from all risks, and at times, from themselves as well.



"The HAFD takes great pride in having the privilege to in serve the Howell community."



HAFA posted State of Michigan statute, MCL 750.241(1), which states and is enforced when, "Any person who, while in the vicinity of any fire, willfully disobeys any reasonable order or rule of the officer commanding any fire department at the fire, when the order or rule is given by the commanding officer or a firefighter there present, is guilty of a misdemeanor."



As for the fire, HAFA reported a pick-up truck’s engine compartment was heavily involved in fire, extending into the passenger compartment.



A passing Detroit Edison employee stopped to assist with a fire extinguisher; however, the fire was fully developed and beyond the capabilities of the fire extinguisher.



Engine 22 arrived on scene with two personnel and initiated a fire attack to extinguish the fire with no further damage to other properties.



The driver and a young occupant were able to escape with no injuries.