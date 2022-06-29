Hacker Road Project Starts Tuesday, July 5th

June 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in Brighton and Genoa Townships will be greeted by more orange barrels right after the 4th of July holiday.



A pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel project is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Hacker Road. The project limits are from Clark Lake Road to Golf Club Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and major delays, as two-way traffic will be maintained via flag control. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.



The estimated completion date is Thursday, July 14th. All work is weather dependent.



A detour map is attached.