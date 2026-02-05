Livingston County Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers

February 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Habitat for Humanity provides hope and a higher quality of life to a wife and husband in Howell. Thanks to the help of “A Brush with Kindness” volunteers, and the generosity of Lake Trust Credit Union, a new ramp has been installed at their home.



The couple has been hesitant to leave the house as a safety precaution, knowing a misstep could lead to tragedy. Jill was given a cancer diagnosis a decade ago, with doctors telling her she only had months to live. She beat the odds then, but her battle against cancer continues. That battle includes her mobility and ability to leave the house, and now, she’s able to go to church with the help of the newly installed ramp.



Meanwhile, Jill and her husband are certainly not alone. Many families in the community are waiting for help. That includes nearly 11,000 veterans and more than 40,000 seniors. In Livingston County, nearly 30% of working residents do not make enough money to make ends meet, while 5% of the community lives below the poverty line.



Improvements and repairs needed at this time include a new furnace, collapsed ceiling and leaking roof, a grab bar for bathroom safety, as well as additional ramps installed. Other struggles around the house include unsafe wiring, or no safe way in and no safe way out. Livingston County Habitat for Humanity says there’s about 20 urgent requests each month.



To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Livingston County Habitat for Humanity, a link to the organization’s website is posted below.