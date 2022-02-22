Habitat For Humanity Seeking Volunteers

By Mike Kruzman and Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity is putting out a call for volunteers to help build a new home for a local family among other projects.



Every year, the local non-profit works to transform lives by building affordable quality homes with families-in-need. The qualifying process to being chosen as the recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home requires 250 sweat equity hours per adult to show their commitment and to act as a down payment. The beneficiaries are then sold the home at a qualified mortgage, with Habitat for Humanity acting as the lender so they can set the mortgage to what the recipients can afford. This year, their new home build is being completed just outside of Fowlerville. Now through March, Habitat is seeking volunteers for most Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the project. Additionally, they will be working on home repair projects on Fridays, making sure that homeowners have safe residences to live in.



Those interested can find a link below to sign up for those duties and others as they become available with Habitat for Humanity.