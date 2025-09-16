Livingston County Habitat For Humanity’s Stud-for-Sale Fundraiser "Inspires Community"
September 16, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi/com
Organizers say the generosity of the community was “remarkable” during a fundraiser supporting a non-profit’s mission that builds homes and hope.
Livingston County Habitat for Humanity hosted its Stud-for-Sale fundraiser during Brighton’s Smokin’ Rock-n-Blues Festival on September 5-6th – saying the “the generosity of our community was remarkable”.
Visitors of all ages stopped by to sign messages, make donations, and connect with Habitat’s mission.
The Stud-for-Sale raised $1,747, and with Lake Michigan Credit Union’s gift, the total reached $2,747. A release is attached.
Each signed stud will soon be placed in the walls of a partner family’s home, serving as a lasting testament to community support, solidarity, and the hope that will carry this family into the future.
LMCU has committed to donating $10 for every new account opened until Thanksgiving to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity - extending the spirit of generosity well beyond the festival weekend.
Habitat officials said “the fundraiser became more than just an event; it was a celebration of generosity, family, and shared purpose. It reminded us that every message written, every donation made, and every partnership formed helps build not just homes, but a stronger future for our community”.