Livingston County Habitat For Humanity’s Stud-for-Sale Fundraiser "Inspires Community"

September 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi/com





Organizers say the generosity of the community was “remarkable” during a fundraiser supporting a non-profit’s mission that builds homes and hope.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity hosted its Stud-for-Sale fundraiser during Brighton’s Smokin’ Rock-n-Blues Festival on September 5-6th – saying the “the generosity of our community was remarkable”.



Visitors of all ages stopped by to sign messages, make donations, and connect with Habitat’s mission.



The Stud-for-Sale raised $1,747, and with Lake Michigan Credit Union’s gift, the total reached $2,747. A release is attached.



Each signed stud will soon be placed in the walls of a partner family’s home, serving as a lasting testament to community support, solidarity, and the hope that will carry this family into the future.



LMCU has committed to donating $10 for every new account opened until Thanksgiving to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity - extending the spirit of generosity well beyond the festival weekend.



Habitat officials said “the fundraiser became more than just an event; it was a celebration of generosity, family, and shared purpose. It reminded us that every message written, every donation made, and every partnership formed helps build not just homes, but a stronger future for our community”.