Habitat For Humanity ReStore Re-Opening

May 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is re-opening with new policies for safety.



Habitat for Humanity ReStores are non-profit home improvement stores and donation centers. Customers can find new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, and building materials at fraction of the retail price.



This Tuesday, the Genoa Township location is reopening with additional hours and policies. Masks will be required for all customers with the exception of those who are medically unable to wear one. Habitat for Humanity is asking that, if possible, limit the party shopping to 2 people. Finally, only 10 people will be allowed to shop in the store at one time, so there may be a waiting period upon arrival.



News times are as follows: The ReStore will be open from 11am until 5pm Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays, and closed Sundays and Mondays. Donations will be accepted from noon to 4pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. Those wishing to donate are asked to stay in their car and staff and volunteers will be available to unload the items. The Livingston County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 7198 Grand River Avenue.