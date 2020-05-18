Power Of Home Fundraiser To Help With Housing Needs

May 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with a local utility to help fund critical housing needs.



The Livingston County Habitat of Humanity and Consumers Energy are partnering up to provide needed financial support to Habitat families that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Resource Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator Ryan Skomial said the current crisis has really shone a light on the needs of their partner families. She told WHMI that some are experiencing “leaking roofs and floor joints giving out. And one of our partner families found drug paraphernalia in the common laundry room where she’d like to send her kids to do chores- and she can’t do that now, safely. It’s really highlighted the importance of having a safe and stable home. I don’t think anyone could have imagined having to stay in shelter in their house for this long without having any escape or anywhere to go.”



To help provide support, Habitat for Humanity is kicking off the 2020 Power of Home campaign. The goal for the fundraiser, which in previous years was called Home Run for Habitat because it coincided with the baseball season, is to raise $200,000 in the state, and $10,000 in Livingston County, by the end of September. The Livingston County Habitat is running their part of the campaign in a unique way, calling it 100 for 100, and are asking for 100 community members to donate $100. Skomial said this was a very specific move for them because they wanted to make sure they were being understanding that people’s financial situations have changed a lot during this time. She said they know a lot of their supporters are small business owners who may be struggling, too, and that 100 for 100 is a way to get people to collaborate on a fundraising scheme rather than trying to ask for larger donations. Consumers Energy is providing a $1 match for every $2 donated. Over the past 7 years, this campaign has raised over $2.3-million that has helped family home builds in providing safe, affordable, and secure housing.



Select Livingston County and donate $100 or any amount through the link below.