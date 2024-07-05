Habitat For Humanity Hosting Groundbreaking & Open House
July 5, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Livingston County Habitat for Humanity is hosting groundbreaking and open house events for its homeownership program this month.
The hope-building program provides affordable homes for Livingston County residents.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Highlights:
Location: 326 Grand Street, Fowlerville, MI 48036 (On the corner of Grand and Carr.)
Date: Tuesday, July 23rd 2:30pm-3:30pm (ceremony to begin at 2:45 pm)
Affordable Housing: Allows families in sub-standard and/or unaffordable housing an opportunity to own an efficient home at an affordable price.
Generational Wealth: The homeownership program aims to empower families with financial independence and community roots.
Open House Details:
Date: Tuesday, July 23rd from 4pm-6pm for an open house at the 2023-2024 completed home
Location: 6650 Hanna Ct., Byron, Michigan 48418
Experience: Explore the beautifully designed home, meet the homeowner and Habitat representatives, and learn about the transformative impact of affordable homeownership.
The homeownership program is a hand-up for families that would not have otherwise been able to own a home. All homeowners in the program are vetted through an application process. The chosen homeowner is required to commit 250 sweat equity hours and will have a mortgage at the end of the building process.
Habitat for Humanity says it is about to provide these affordable homes because of a collaboration with local partners, volunteers, and generous donors – saying “These homes provide stability, pride, and a brighter future for Livingston County families. We invite the community to celebrate this milestone with us”.