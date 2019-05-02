Habitat For Humanity To Repair Home Of An Original Rosie The Riveter

A local resident who was an original “Rosie the Riveter” will be the recipient of a home repair project from Livingston Habitat for Humanity.



Habitat for Humanity’s Women’s Build project is an annual event that typically takes place on March 8th, International Women’s Day; however Livingston Habitat for Humanity Resource Development Director Ryan Skomial says this year’s project has been slightly delayed due to weather conditions. The project will now take place on Friday, May 10th. The project, which provides home repairs for those in need, encourages women from the community to participate as a way to support other women in a day full of female empowerment and strength, while also learning building skills.



While the identity of the recipient of this year’s project is being kept confidential due to privacy reasons, Skomial was able to share that the woman is a 95-year-old Pinckney resident who was one of the original Rosie the Riveters. The woman had originally applied for Habitat’s Brush With Kindness home repair project; however Skomial says it just so happened that Habitat was looking for a woman in need to serve on Women’s Day, making it the perfect project.



In addition to a “hodge podge” of home improvements, Skomial says the project’s main goal is to create a paved walkway for the recipient as she is handicapped. The build will take place from 9am to 4pm, with experts and team leaders on site so volunteers are informed and prepared for the work. Skomial feels the project allows women to serve other women in the community while also gaining building skills and notes that volunteers are still being sought. Anyone interested is asked to email development@livingstonhabitat or visit the link below. (DK)