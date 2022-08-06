Gym Owner Charged With Accosting A Minor

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Criminal charges have been authorized against the owner of a gym in Green Oak Township for allegedly accosting a minor.



The Green Oak Township Police Department says it received a report from a former gym employee and athlete of iTumble at 11019 Hi Tech Drive in Whitmore Lake. The now former employee, who is a 17-year-old juvenile, stated that she had sexual contact with the gym coach, 42-year-old Jermain Martinez.



The complaint was investigated by Officer Sparks, and the report was forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized a charge of Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes against Martinez.



Martinez is due in court for a probable cause conference on Tuesday.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Sparks with the Green Oak Police Department at 810-231-9626 ext. 251.