GVSU Honors Hornung PE Instructor

February 26, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





A one-time elite collegiate athlete who is now a physical education teacher in the Brighton Area Schools is being recognized by her alma mater. Carly Anderson - the former Carly Miller - is being honored this month as the premiere volleyball player, and one of the top female athletes overall, in Grand Valley State University history.



