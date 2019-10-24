MSP Brighton Post Giving Away Free Gun Safety Locks

October 24, 2019

A local law enforcement agency is giving away free gun safety locks.



Those who own a firearm are asked to commit to safety and responsibility and proper storage practices. In an effort to keep individuals and families safe, the Michigan State Police Brighton Post has a supply of gun locks available for anyone with a need as part of Project Child Safe. The announcement was made on MSP Mobile - a free smart phone mobile app that allows users to connect directly with local MSP Posts and receive breaking news and information. The Project Child Safe gun locks can be obtained at the front desk of the MSP Brighton Post at 4337 Buno Road in Brighton Township.



More information about gun safety can be found through the provided link. Meanwhile, MSP Mobile is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Michigan State Police”. (JM)