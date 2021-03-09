Gun Charge Levied Against Man Who Threatened Slotkin & Stabenow

March 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A former Livingston County resident already charged with making threats against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow is also facing a charge of brandishing a firearm for a separate incident in Howell Township.



62-year-old Daniel Thompson, formerly of Gregory but now living in Harrison, was charged last month with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine. The Michigan Attorney General’s office alleges that Thompson left threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5 from Livingston County and made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a member of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19 from Clare County. A third charge alleges Thompson made another threatening call to Rep. Slotkin from Livingston County on April 30, 2020.



However, court records show that on January 23rd, Thompson was in the Marathon Gas Station on Burkhart Road in Howell Township arguing with store employees, when he is alleged to have lifted up his jacket and showed he had a gun on his person, although he never pointed at anybody In the store. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was called but Thompson had left the gas station prior to their arrival. A warrant for Brandishing a Firearm was subsequently authorized by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



Mr. Thompson turned himself in on the warrant and was arraigned Friday in 53rd District Court. He was given a $5,000 dollar bond with a 10% alternative, which he posted. However, the judge ordered him to turn his firearms over to MIchigan State Police as a condition of his bond. MSP Public Information Officer, Lt. Brian Oleksyk, confirmed for WHMI that Thompson fulfilled that order on Saturday, March 6th. He has a pretrial on the charges set for April 12th.