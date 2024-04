Emergency Guardrail Repairs On I-75 In Grand Blanc Township

April 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two lanes of I-75 in the Grand Blanc Township area will be closed for emergency repairs tonight.



As of 5:00 this evening, the two left lanes on northbound I-75, north of Holly Road, are closed for emergency guardrail repairs.



The Genesee County Road Commission says the lanes should re-open by 11:00 tonight.