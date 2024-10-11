Growl-er Brewfest Sunday in Brighton

October 11, 2024

Sunday is the fourth edition of Livingston County's only dog-friendly beer event.



The Growl-er Brewfest features local beers, wine, food trucks and live music from 2-6pm Sunday at Brighton's Meijer Park, 333 Charles H Orndorf Drive, next to St. Patrick School.



This year's non-profit partner is Brighton-based Fund a Life, which helps provide a financial lifeline to families faced with a house fire, chronic illness, or anything in between.



