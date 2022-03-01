Applications Sought For New Growing MI Business Grant Program

March 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Businesses in Livingston County and across the state can apply for a new grant program designed to support businesses and grow the economy.



Applications are being accepted for the new Growing MI Business grant program, which was signed into law at the end of last year to deliver $409 (m) million in additional support to businesses across the state.



Under the program, eligible businesses in operation before October 1st, 2019, may receive a grant up to $5 million due to financial hardship. Eligible businesses that began operating between October 1st, 2019, and May 31st, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.



Nine types of businesses are eligible for a grant and include entertainment venues, recreational facilities and public places of amusement, barbers and cosmetologists, exercise facilities, food service establishments, nursery dealers and growers, athletic trainers, body art facilities, and hotels and bed & breakfast establishments.



Growing MI Business grants may be pro-rated depending upon the number of businesses that apply to ensure that all eligible businesses can receive funding. The grants will not be distributed based on a first-come, first-serve basis.



State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said businesses thinking about applying are strongly encouraged to sign up for a March 7th webinar, which will offer an opportunity to learn details of the program and ask questions. She added that it’s critical for businesses to submit a correct application to avoid processing delays or exclusion from the program.



Applications are being accepted through Thursday, March 31st. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and awards will be distributed by July 1st. The informational webinar will run from 1-2pm on Monday, March 7th.



More information about the program and details to sign up for the webinar are available in the provided link.