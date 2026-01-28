Groundhog Day Celebration At Howell Nature Center

January 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter – only Woody knows.



Livingston County's resident weather-prognosticating woodchuck Woody is preparing for her big day and will take center stage this coming Groundhog Day.



Woody is dubbed Michigan’s official groundhog and will make her prediction live at the Howell Nature Center on Monday morning, February 2nd.



A ceremony and events are planned to see if Woody will see her shadow or embrace the possibility of an early spring. It all starts at 7:30am with a free continental breakfast in the Pineview Lodge with some fun groundhog games and activities. There’s a Groundhog Day Costume Contest, and attendees can also learn all about groundhogs from the Center’s knowledgeable wildlife staff.



The Nature Center says “While we understand groundhogs aren't exactly meteorologists, this event means a lot to us because it gives us a chance to showcase and bring awareness to woodchucks. This species is often viewed as a pest, but we know groundhogs play a meaningful role in the ecosystem and even provide benefits to people. This event helps us educate people about these chubby, burrowing ground squirrels, helping people understand why they matter and teaching how to live in harmony with them”.



The event is free to attend, and typically lasts around an hour.