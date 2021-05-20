Groundbreaking Set For New Brighton High School STEAM Center

May 20, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new STEAM center at Brighton High School will take place next Tuesday, May 25th. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, and is the same as STEM, but with what many regard as the all-important category of “the arts” added.



The STEAM Center is a major part of the $59.3 million bond issue passed by voters in November of 2019. The STEAM program is geared to provide the framework to teach students how to think critically, problem-solve and use their own creativity. STEAM and STEM jobs are expected to grow 8% by 2029, compared with just 3.7% for all occupations.



The building will be located next to the tennis courts and will connect directly to the high school. STEAM additions are also planned for each of the four Brighton elementary schools, along with STEAM upgrades at Maltby Intermediate School and Scranton Middle School. In all, the STEAM projects at all district schools will cost over $10 million — all part of the bond issue. District officials have said it will not result in any tax increase for school district property owners.



The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the rear of the high school, where the 20,000-square-foot STEAM Center is to be constructed — with completion set for late fall.