Groundbreaking on $152 Million Selfridge Runway Project

October 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer, officials from the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, federal, state, and local elected officials, and community stakeholders broke ground on the $152 million Selfridge Air National Guard Base runway project.



According to the governor's office, this investment represents a significant milestone in preparing the installation for its future F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft and KC-46 Pegasus tanker missions.



The bipartisan project, which was funded earlier this year, will realign and expand the runway at Selfridge, strengthening the installation’s infrastructure to accommodate its next generation of aircraft and reinforcing the base’s long-term role in national defense and Michigan’s economy.



“Selfridge is essential to our national defense, our economy, and the communities that surround it,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



“This groundbreaking marks another important step in preparing the base for its next generation of missions. I’m proud to have worked with leaders at every level to support the men and women who serve, strengthen Michigan’s role in our nation’s defense, and secure Selfridge’s future. Let’s continue working together to solve big problems and keep Selfridge strong.”



The runway improvements are a critical part of the infrastructure upgrades needed to bring home Selfridge’s future missions. The Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing is preparing to transition from the A-10 Thunderbolt II to the F-15EX Eagle II, which was announced in April 2025, and from the KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46 Pegasus, strengthening the installation’s future airpower and aerial refueling capabilities.



“Breaking ground on this project represents a significant investment in the future of Selfridge and the military readiness it provides to our state and nation,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA.



“Through strong partnerships among state, federal and local leaders, we are advancing the critical infrastructure needed to support the F-15EX Eagle II and KC-46 Pegasus missions and ensure Selfridge remains a vital part of our nation’s defense.”



The runway project is part of a broader infrastructure effort at Selfridge that includes the relocation and reconstruction of a portion of William P. Rosso Highway between Interstate 94 and Jefferson Avenue.



The highway project supports infrastructure changes associated with the base’s future mission requirements and includes roadway realignment, drainage improvements, and related modifications.