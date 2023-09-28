Ground Beef Recall - Some Distributed Locally

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than 58,000 pounds of ground beef sold in Michigan is being recalled for possible E. coli contamination – which was distributed to some area retailers and restaurants.



American Foods Group LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef LCC, a Green Bay, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. Coli. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall.



The raw, ground beef items were produced on August 14th, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:



-Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026.



-Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.



-Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 18076" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors in Michigan, Georgia, and Ohio.



The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.



Distributors and other customers who purchased the products should not use them or further distribute them. The USDA says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Among the retail recall list are Alpine Marketplace on Broad Street in Fenton, El Cerro Grande on M-59 in Hartland, El Toro on Brookside Lane in Brighton, Holly Foods on North Holly Road, Los Amigos Don Juan in the Green Oak Village Place Mall, and Sagebrush on Fenton Road in Fenton.



A link to the full retail distribution list is provided.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.