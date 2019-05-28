Grill Suspected In Memorial Day Fire In Fenton Township

May 28, 2019

A Memorial Day fire left a Fenton Township home severely damaged by fire.



Half a dozen fire departments responded to the fire about 7pm Monday at a home on Lake Farms Court, off Silver Lake Road. The fire reportedly began by an exploding gas grill that engulfed a portion of the roof in flames.



In addition to Fenton Township, firefighters from five other departments also assisted at the scene; City of Fenton, Mundy Township, Linden, Grand Blanc and Hartland Township. No injuries were reported. Pictures courtesy of Brice Allen Tucker. (JK)