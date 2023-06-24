Griffs Grill Opens in Howell

June 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



After nearly a year of anticipation, a new Howell restaurant opened its doors on Friday.



Griffs Grill is located at 1009 E. Grand River at the corner of National Street and Grand River Avenue in Howell. Their menu includes a variety of ground beef sliders, specialty sandwiches, and sides.



Guests may already be familiar with Griffs Grill, as the restaurant primarily operated out of a food truck in the Howell area before opening its permanent location on Grand River.



As of June 16th, the restaurant is currently hiring for all positions. A link to the Griffs Grill Facebook page and a separate link to their website is provided below.