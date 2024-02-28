Attempted Grease Theft At Griff's Grill In Downtown Howell

February 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local restaurant is sounding the alarm on social media about a recent incident involving an attempted theft of a different kind and alleged scammers in the area.



Griff’s Grill is located at the corner of Grand River and National Street in downtown Howell. A recent Facebook post was directed at all local businesses that have grease recycling bins outside. It said a man in a white F-450 pumper truck with no markings or a license plate tried to steal their grease.



The post says it’s become a lucrative black-market scam in which thieves steal the grease and sell it to recyclers.



A report was made with the Howell Police Department.



Surveillance video was provided on the Griff's Grill Facebook page and the owner said he wanted “everyone around town to be on the lookout for these scammers”.