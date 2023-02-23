Governor Whitmer Honors Local Assistance In MSU Shooting

February 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Governor Whitmer Honors First Responders, 9-1-1 Dispatchers, and Medical Professionals following the Michigan State Shooting



On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she will be delivering tributes to 25 law enforcement agencies, 9-1-1 dispatchers and the medical professionals at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing that responded to the Michigan State University shooting. First responders acted to secure Michigan State’s campus and save lives while medical professionals are working to treat the five students who were injured in last week’s shooting.



"I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions to keep people safe and save lives,” said Governor Whitmer. "Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away. These Michiganders are the best of us and their heroism deserves recognition. Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority. I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue commonsense reform and save lives.”



On Monday, February 13, a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University killing three students and injuring five others.



"In the midst of a horrific campus shooting last week, first responders and medical professionals took action to secure campus, tend to the injured, and keep people safe,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “We honor our first responders for their decisive action that ultimately saved lives while our state mourns alongside the families whose lives are forever changed from last week’s shooting. We must continue to support the Spartan Community with the resources and support it needs during this difficult time. ”



Tributes include Sparrow Hospital medical professionals, Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch and first responders from 25 law enforcement agencies including MSP, FBI and local police departments:



Sparrow Hospital

Ingham County 9-11 Central Dispatch

Michigan State University Police

Michigan State Police

Mason Police Department

Williamston Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff Department

Leslie Police Department

East Lansing Police Department

Lansing Police Department

Lansing Township Police Department

Meridian Township Police Department

Eaton County Police Department

Livingston County Police Department

Clinton County Special Operations Team

Oakland County Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

East Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Fire Department

Lansing Township Fire Department

Meridian Township Fire Department

Williamston Fire Department

Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

United States Marshalls

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

United States Border Patrol



---



A photo of her tribute to Livingston County first responders can be found at the attached link.