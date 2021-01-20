Governor Whitmer In Washington D.C. For Inauguration

January 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whtimer is in the nation's capitol to attend today’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



Whitmer held a virtual press conference from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, where she detailed a new COVID-19 Recovery Plan. The $5.6 billion plan is designed to combat and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, including the use of billions in federal relief and $575 million in surplus state funds. While the plan is being sent to the Republican-led Legislature today, lawmakers actually don’t meet until next week. This week’s session was canceled after law enforcement cited credible threats of violence related to Biden's inauguration.



Whitmer was chosen in December to serve as a co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. She says they’re encouraging people everywhere to take part in the event virtually, which was always the plan because of COVID-19. Whitmer said it was a honor to have been asked to be a member of the committee, adding she hadn’t decided until Monday that she would be able to make it to the inauguration. Whitmer said she thinks the relationship is incredibly important and thinks it is going to be a strong one for the state of Michigan. Whitmer said she’s glad to be in Washington and feels very safe, adding she’s grateful President-Elect Biden asked her to take such a leadership role in a variety of ways and she’s looking forward to it.



Whitmer was asked about comments made by some Republican legislative leaders in regard to holding back approvals unless the economy fully re-opens – specifically bars and restaurants. The Governor noted that in this political environment, people want to draw firm lines but she knows the Legislature would never want to get in the way of federal aid for struggling businesses, schools and other intended areas or run the risk of having the federal government pull back the funding.



A copy of Whitmer’s COVID Recovery Plan is attached.



Pictured clockwise from top left: Michigan Budget Director Dave Massaron, Michigan State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Interpreter Bethany James.