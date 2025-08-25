Grenade Brought to MSP Flint Post Prompts Closure

August 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police want the public to know what to do if someone finds an explosive device.



The MSP Bomb Squad was sent to the Flint Post on Saturday after someone brought in a grenade.



After determining it was real, the device was removed from the person's vehicle and safely disposed of.



Authorities say:



- If you find what you believe to be an explosive, please call 911.



- Leave the item where you found it.



- Do not touch or move the item.



A bomb squad expert can be sent to the location to inspect the device and remove it safely.



(photo credit: MSP Third District via X)