Gregory Woman Dies of Injuries Suffered in Unadilla Crash

October 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Unadilla Township Police report a 40-year-old Gregory woman has died of injuries suffered in a one-car crash near the area of Doyle and Livermore Roads Monday afternoon.



According to a press release from Chief David Russell, Cheryl Prano was driving a white Chevrolet Terrain, when she drifted off the roadway and struck a large stump. It is believed that she was not wearing a safety belt.



She was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries.



The crash remains under investigation.



The Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments were also assisted on scene by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, and the Putnam Township Fire Department.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends," the release said.