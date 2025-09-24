Gregory Man Facing "Disorderly Person - Window Peeper" Charges

September 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Gregory man is facing alleged “peeping tom” charges.



Unadilla Township Police say 70-year-old John Munsell was arrested on September 18th on a three-count misdemeanor disorderly conduct warrant for window peeping.



The warrants came as the result of an investigation conducted by the Unadilla Township Police Department in which Munsell was identified as the suspect in a window peeping incident that occurred on August 9th just after 11:00pm.



Police say a neighbor spotted the suspect looking into the victim’s windows and called 911. The suspect had fled from the scene prior to police arriving.



Police said subsequent investigation found witnesses who were able to identify the suspect, video evidence, and previous victims who had not yet come forward.



Munsell was arraigned on September 18th and is next scheduled for a probable cause conference October 27th. Court records show a $2,500 had not been posted as of late Tuesday night.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brad Patton at 734-498-2325.