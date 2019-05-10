Howell Teacher Among Area Residents Appointed To State Panels

May 10, 2019

A pair of area residents were appointed to two different state panels.



A Howell teacher will serve on a council to make recommendations for legislation relevant to Michigan’s public education system, while a Milford resident will serve on a bi-partisan state task force to study Michigan’s jails and court system. Gregory Talberg of Williamston is an AP psychology, U.S. government, social issues, and sociology teacher with Howell Public Schools. He is also the former president of the Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. The Governor’s Educator Advisory Council will identify and analyze issues impacting the effectiveness of Michigan’s public education system, identify best practices and recommend corresponding changes and improvements to Michigan’s public education system.



Meanwhile, Dr. Sheryl Kubiak of Milford, who serves as the Dean of Social Work at Wayne State University, was appointed by Whitmer to the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration. The Task Force acts in an advisory capacity with the goal of developing recommendations for changes in state law, policy, and appropriations to expand alternatives to jail, safely reduce jail admissions and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Michigan’s justice systems. Her term expires on Sept. 30th, 2020. Talberg was appointed for a term expiring May 9th, 2023.



The appointments are not subject to advice and consent of the Senate. (JM/JK)