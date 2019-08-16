Gregory Man Sentenced In Sexual Assault On Teen

A Livingston County man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been sentenced.



20-year-old Bradley Nowak of Gregory was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to 30 months to 15 years in prison on one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, and one year to 15 years for a count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury last month found him guilty of both charges. Court records indicate Nowak will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



Nowak was charged as a result of an incident in June of 2018 in which authorities say he assaulted a 16-year-old female while they were both visiting the residence of a mutual friend. The charges were authorized last October following an investigation conducted by the Unadilla Township Police Department in response to the reported assault. Nowak was an employee of the Ingham Intermediate School District in Mason and volunteered with Stockbridge Community Schools at the time of the assault.



During the trial proceedings, the victim testified that she not want to have sex with Nowak. Testimony also revealed that Nowak told a friend he had made a mistake the night of the incident and threatened to kill himself. He was lodged in the Livingston County Jail prior to sentencing for his own protection. (DK)