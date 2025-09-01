Gregory Man Dies in Crash Following 911 Calls He Was Armed, Intoxicated

September 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports a gun-wielding man reportedly "intoxicated" and "driving recklessly," died after crashing his truck early Monday morning.



Deputies, along with police from Meridian Township and Williamston, responded to 390 W. Grand River Avenue around 3 am for an intoxicated male with no shirt, carrying a long gun in the apartment parking lot.



The suspect was heard stating “Do you want to get shot," before leaving southbound on Elm Road in his truck, with the gun prior to police arrival.



Several 911 callers reported the truck driving recklessly and waving a gun. A 911 caller reported the vehicle crashed at Elm Road and Frost Road as officers entered the area.



The vehicle was found on fire in a wooded area. The sound of gunshots and ammunition exploding could be heard coming from the truck. A perimeter was established.



The Ingham Regional Special Response Team and the Lansing Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team responded with a drone and armored tactical vehicles for protection from the exploding ammunition.



A 40-year-old Gregory man was found deceased inside the truck.



Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority assisted with extinguishing the fire. There were no other injuries related to this incident.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Stalzer at 517-676-8444, extension 1939.