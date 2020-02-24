Gregory Man Critically Injured In ORV Crash

February 24, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com



A Livingston County man was critically injured Sunday when his off-road vehicle crashed into a pickup truck.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon to an injury crash on Bull Run Road, south of W. Coon Lake Road in Iosco Township. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 48-year-old Gregory resident was traveling north on Bull Run Road in a 2008 Ford F-250 when an off-road vehicle (ORV) traveling southbound turned into the truck’s path. The ORV was being operated by a 76-year-old Gregory man who authorities say was ejected during the crash and was not wearing a helmet or seat belt.



He was taken by Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital in critical condition. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance.