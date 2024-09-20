Gregory Man Arraigned on Multiple Charges of Child Sexual Exploitation

September 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Gregory man has been charged with multiple counts related to child sexual abuse and possession of child sexual abusive material, Michigan State Police said.



24-year-old Dillon Foss was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prompting the investigation, according to a press release from MSP.



“Digital evidence” was seized following a search of Foss’ residence.



Foss was charged with “three counts of aggravated child sexual abusive activity (distributing or promoting), three charges of aggravated child sexual abuse material possession, and three charges of use of a computer to commit a crime punishable by 10-20 years,” the press release said.



Foss was arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Sept. 15.



If convicted, Foss faces up to 15 years in prison for the charges of aggravated child sexual abusive activity (distributing or promoting), up to 10 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and up to 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.



“The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet,” the press release said.



The ICAC Task Force has a list of resources available on their website, www.michiganicac.com.



Information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the Cyber Tipline at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.