Local Teacher Named To New Student Recovery Advisory Council

February 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local teacher has been named to the newly created Student Recovery Advisory Council of Michigan.



The Council will provide guidance and recommendations to ensure that Michigan students have the tools and resources they need to get back on track. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order creating the Council Thursday. Last summer, the Governor launched the Return to School Advisory Council which developed a framework to inform K-12 districts planning for the 2020-2021 school year.



The Council is tasked with developing and submitting various recommendations to the governor, state superintendent, and state budget director regarding student recovery. It will also recommend actions to develop and improve systems for academic support for students who experienced learning loss due to COVID-19 and actions to improve out-of-school time supports including, but not limited to, summer school, before and after school programs, and extended school years.



The council will be composed of 29 members from diverse backgrounds who are appointed by the governor. Among them include Howell High School Teacher Gregory Talberg of Williamston, who is appointed to represent educators. Others include Mary Gebara, a trustee with the Okemos Public Schools Board of Education and chairperson of staff outreach for the Okemos Education Foundation who is appointed to represent school leaders. Ridgway H. White of Fenton was appointed to represent community members and is the president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in Flint. He commented that while the pandemic has underscored the critical importance of face-to-face learning for society, it also has spotlighted vast differences in the challenges that students, families, and communities face.



The Council will serve until December 31st. More information can be found in the attached press release.