Greenhouse Bakery Open for Business in Hartland Village

June 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Village now boasts a new sweet boutique bakery. Greenhouse Bakery is in the former pizza and ice cream shop across from the Hartland Music Hall.



"Lots of sweets. Cupcakes, cookies, macrons, eclairs, brownies and Rice Krispies treats. We also have some coffee from Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company," says owner Hannah Green, who told WHMI News she and her husband spent the past few months renovating the building at 3620 Avon Street.



"We live in Hartland, so I wanted to be part of the community and keep our business in the community."



Green is hopeful other entrepreneurs help create a little more foot traffic through the Village.



"There is a grooming business going in down the street. And I know there's another building that's for sale. So, fingers crossed something more goes in there," she added.



"I think people want a little more to do. Not so big that it adds a ton of traffic, but just a little more to do. There's the library, the music hall and the museum, but I think people are looking for a little more retail that's not M-59."



Greenhouse Bakery is open 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday, and 8 am to 2 pm Saturday.



More details are linked below.