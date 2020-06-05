Several Green Oak Village Shops Re-Opening

June 5, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With the lifting of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, several shops in a Green Oak Township shopping plaza are re-opening to the public. Stores and dining establishments within the Green Oak Village Place have begun again opening their doors to public foot traffic.



Management for the 40-tenant shopping center off of US-23 said, in a release, that they are closely monitoring and reinforcing state guidelines on social distancing and sanitation procedures, and have placed reminders in central locations throughout the grounds.



Stores that have re-opened this week include DSW, Wild Birds Unlimited, Sally Beauty Supply, White House Black Market, J.Jill, and Petco. Last Monday’s Executive Order allows restaurants to open at partial capacity on Monday, and 3 within the Village Place will do so. Don Juan Mexican Restaurant, Salsarita, and Buffalo Wild Wings will all have dine-in open. Chico’s will also open Monday, and later this month, on Wednesday June 24th, Justice will, as well.



As the re-opening of businesses continues, visitors are being encouraged to contact their favorite ones directly for full details and individual hours of operation.