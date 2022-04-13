Woman Critical After Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash

April 13, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A woman remains in critical condition following a crash on US-23 involving multiple vehicles.



The Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched around 5:30pm last Friday to a multi-car crash on northbound US-23 at M-36. Initial reports indicated that a 29-year-old Belleville woman was partially ejected from her vehicle.



Arriving police and fire units located the female outside of her vehicle, conscious, but with trauma to her head and face. She was transported by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where she remained in critical condition this week. Police said no other parties sustained injuries in the crash.



Preliminary investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team indicates that the injured female had been involved in a minor rear end collision where it appears she struck the back of a Jeep Renegade.



After those two vehicles came to rest, her vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, was then struck from behind by a 2021 Subaru Ascent driven by a 62-year-old Flint woman that had been struck in the rear by a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 19-year-old Brighton woman.



Police said the impact to the injured female’s vehicle pushed her into the right lane of travel where it went into the path of a tractor trailer being operated by a 31-year-old Owosso man. A collision occurred between the woman’s vehicle and the trailer of the tractor trailer.



Police said alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash but seatbelt usage was unknown at this time. US-23 was shut down for approximately three hours for investigation.



Green Oak Police Officers were assisted on scene by the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Northfield Township Police and Livingston County Dispatch.



The crash remains under investigation by Green Oak Township Police.