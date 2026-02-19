Green Oak Twp Working to Establish Special Assessment for Briggs Lake Weed Control

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Green Oak Township is holding a series of public hearings over plans to assess property owners around Briggs Lake for weed control this spring.



"I own a pretty sizeable frontage, but there's got to be at least five acres of lily pads there, that are never addressed. And there all there in that northwest corner," said one homeowner.



"Everyone else around the lake, they're having a great time. But to make the little beach area in front of the house usable, I have to work on it a lot. That's my concern. What is the total assessment for me and my 120 feet of frontage, compared to everyone else around the lake? But yet, I have limited usage."





Initiated in February 2011, a group of Briggs Lake residents met to discuss the significant weed growth on our lake, the main culprit being Eurasian watermilfol, a non-native and invasive species. This weed covers roughly half of our lake or more, and has a negative impact on our recreational activities, the overall health and beauty of the lake and the value of our properties, according to the township's website.



The total cost of the Briggs Lake weed control is estimated at just under $100,000.



"What about all the other subdivisions going down Academy, are they part of that? For the easements? Shouldn't they be part of paying for this, if they're using the water privileges?" another woman asked.



"Folks that live on the Baldwin side, if you will, that are off the lake, pay," said Township Clerk Michael Sedlak. "In order to get this special assessment done, they had to get enough to where it passed, and evidently the folks on the other sections that are off lake, would not agree to go into it."



Another public hearing on the special assessments is scheduled March 18 at the Green Oak Township Hall. That is when property owners can appeal the assessment.



The township board's agenda packet is attached below, along with a link to Wednesday's meeting.